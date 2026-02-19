Board of Peace Initiates Massive Gaza Reconstruction Efforts Amid Controversy

The inaugural meeting of the U.S.-initiated Board of Peace saw President Donald Trump announce contributions from several nations, totaling $7 billion, aimed at reconstructing Gaza post-disarmament of Hamas. This ambitious plan also sees the U.S. contributing an additional $10 billion to extend peace efforts globally.

While the Board of Peace includes Israel, it notably excludes Palestinian representatives, raising concerns about potentially undermining the United Nations' role in international diplomacy. Trump's proposal to extend the board's remit fuels anxieties regarding its impact on global conflict resolution dynamics.

The meeting took place against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions, with Trump's administration threatening military action against Iran, contingent on negotiations over its nuclear program. Meanwhile, preparations for a substantial international peacekeeping force in Gaza are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)