Board of Peace Initiates Massive Gaza Reconstruction Efforts Amid Controversy

President Donald Trump reported that an international coalition pledged $7 billion for Gaza's reconstruction, contingent on Hamas disarmament. The U.S. committed $10 billion to the Board of Peace, including broader conflict resolution projects. Despite progress, concerns about undermining the U.N. persist as the Board eyes global expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:34 IST
The inaugural meeting of the U.S.-initiated Board of Peace saw President Donald Trump announce contributions from several nations, totaling $7 billion, aimed at reconstructing Gaza post-disarmament of Hamas. This ambitious plan also sees the U.S. contributing an additional $10 billion to extend peace efforts globally.

While the Board of Peace includes Israel, it notably excludes Palestinian representatives, raising concerns about potentially undermining the United Nations' role in international diplomacy. Trump's proposal to extend the board's remit fuels anxieties regarding its impact on global conflict resolution dynamics.

The meeting took place against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions, with Trump's administration threatening military action against Iran, contingent on negotiations over its nuclear program. Meanwhile, preparations for a substantial international peacekeeping force in Gaza are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

