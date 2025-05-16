Delhi's Bold Move: Charting the Future of Electric Vehicles

The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards a sustainable future by forming a 10-member committee tasked with drafting a revised electric vehicle (EV) policy, officials announced on Friday.

This committee has been handed a comprehensive 12-point agenda, focusing on transitioning all CNG vehicles to electric, installing charging facilities, managing battery waste, enhancing last-mile connectivity, and improving subsidy disbursement under the new policy framework.

The committee, which includes prominent experts such as K Ramachandra Rao and Sudhendu Jyoti Sinha, aims to provide detailed recommendations within a year, setting stringent timelines for implementing EV infrastructure in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

