Delhi's Bold Move: Charting the Future of Electric Vehicles
The Delhi government has established a 10-member committee to draft a new electric vehicle (EV) policy. Key goals include transitioning CNG vehicles to electrics, creating charging infrastructure, and managing battery waste. Experts will provide recommendations, addressing policy revisions and extending the EV adoption push to tackle vehicular pollution.
The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards a sustainable future by forming a 10-member committee tasked with drafting a revised electric vehicle (EV) policy, officials announced on Friday.
This committee has been handed a comprehensive 12-point agenda, focusing on transitioning all CNG vehicles to electric, installing charging facilities, managing battery waste, enhancing last-mile connectivity, and improving subsidy disbursement under the new policy framework.
The committee, which includes prominent experts such as K Ramachandra Rao and Sudhendu Jyoti Sinha, aims to provide detailed recommendations within a year, setting stringent timelines for implementing EV infrastructure in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.
