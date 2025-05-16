Left Menu

Empathetic Leadership: A Call for Corporate India's Transformation

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman of Nestle India, emphasized the urgent need for empathetic and ethical leadership in corporate India at the HR and L&D Conclave. He highlighted that leadership should prioritize organizational well-being over personal gains and suggested evaluating leaders on competence and ethics instead of financial performance alone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:19 IST
Empathetic Leadership: A Call for Corporate India's Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman of Nestle India, has made a compelling case for the need to cultivate empathetic and ethical leadership within corporate India. Speaking at the 2nd edition of the HR and L&D Conclave, he identified a significant gap in compassionate leadership and its crucial role during crises.

Narayanan argued strongly that leadership should not be assessed solely on financial metrics but on the ability to foster a culture of trust and support. He advocated for leaders to prioritize the organization's well-being and its employees over personal ambitions, emphasizing sustainable leadership as a key determinant of organizational value.

Citing examples from his experiences with Nestle, including the Maggi crisis in India, Narayanan illustrated the pitfalls of poor leadership, often characterised by self-centeredness and governance issues. He underscored that essential leadership qualities, such as confidence and selflessness, should remain steadfast, even in challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025