Empathetic Leadership: A Call for Corporate India's Transformation

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman of Nestle India, has made a compelling case for the need to cultivate empathetic and ethical leadership within corporate India. Speaking at the 2nd edition of the HR and L&D Conclave, he identified a significant gap in compassionate leadership and its crucial role during crises.

Narayanan argued strongly that leadership should not be assessed solely on financial metrics but on the ability to foster a culture of trust and support. He advocated for leaders to prioritize the organization's well-being and its employees over personal ambitions, emphasizing sustainable leadership as a key determinant of organizational value.

Citing examples from his experiences with Nestle, including the Maggi crisis in India, Narayanan illustrated the pitfalls of poor leadership, often characterised by self-centeredness and governance issues. He underscored that essential leadership qualities, such as confidence and selflessness, should remain steadfast, even in challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)