Vanished IT Manager Found Alive in Ayodhya: A Debt-fueled Disappearance

A Gurgaon-based IT manager, who disappeared mysteriously to evade financial burdens, has been located in Ayodhya, police confirm. His abandoned car in Delhi's Kakrola stirred fears of foul play, but investigations revealed a calculated plan to escape debt. He was found in a dharmshala, undergoing interrogation.

  • Country:
  • India

An IT manager from a multinational company in Gurgaon, who disappeared a week ago, was found alive in Ayodhya, according to police sources on Friday.

His disappearance was initially suspicious due to his abandoned car in southwest Delhi, but further investigation uncovered a plot to evade financial obligations.

Authorities discovered the manager had formatted his mobile before disappearing and was traced to Ayodhya, where he admitted orchestrating the event to escape debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

