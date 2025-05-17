US-India Trade Talks: A Deal on the Horizon

Talks of a potential trade deal between the United States and India are gaining momentum, with President Donald Trump indicating a willingness on India's part to cut tariffs on American products. Yet, the President insists he is not hastening the process for this international agreement.

In response to Trump's repeated claims, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted on Thursday that no trade deal would be finalized unless it is mutually advantageous. He emphasized the complexity of ongoing negotiations, reinforcing that the outcome must benefit both nations.

As negotiations unfold, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is in Washington, holding discussions with U.S. stakeholders. The dialogue aims to secure duty concessions on specific Indian and American products, with both sides showing interest in lower tariffs in key sectors.

