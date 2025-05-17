Left Menu

US-India Trade Talks: A Deal on the Horizon

In pursuit of a trade deal, India is considering cutting tariffs on American goods, according to President Trump. However, both countries emphasize that the agreement must be mutually beneficial. Discussions continue, with India's commerce minister assessing progress in Washington, as both sides seek concessions across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:05 IST
US-India Trade Talks: A Deal on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Talks of a potential trade deal between the United States and India are gaining momentum, with President Donald Trump indicating a willingness on India's part to cut tariffs on American products. Yet, the President insists he is not hastening the process for this international agreement.

In response to Trump's repeated claims, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted on Thursday that no trade deal would be finalized unless it is mutually advantageous. He emphasized the complexity of ongoing negotiations, reinforcing that the outcome must benefit both nations.

As negotiations unfold, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is in Washington, holding discussions with U.S. stakeholders. The dialogue aims to secure duty concessions on specific Indian and American products, with both sides showing interest in lower tariffs in key sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025