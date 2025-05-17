Kempegowda International Airport's Remarkable Turnaround and Eco-leadership

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has marked a historic financial milestone by reporting a record profit for the first time since its opening, BIAL sources reveal. The announcement was made during a board meeting on May 16, led by Chairperson and Chief Secretary to Karnataka's Government, Shalini Rajneesh.

This financial triumph is accompanied by global accolades for its environmental initiatives. BLR Airport became the first airport in Asia to achieve Level 5 Accreditation under ACI's Airport Carbon Accreditation on May 5, 2024. This level of accreditation signifies a 95.6% cut in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, achieving net-zero status significantly ahead of its 2030 target.

The airport also received the Silver Award in the ACI Green Airports Recognition 2025 under the 'Sustainable Energy at Airports' theme. This is the fourth consecutive year the airport has been recognized for its leadership in sustainability, highlighting its commitment to safe and environmentally friendly airport operations globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)