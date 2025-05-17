Left Menu

Kempegowda International Airport's Remarkable Turnaround and Eco-leadership

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has achieved a remarkable financial turnaround, reporting a record profit for the first time. This achievement is coupled with prestigious global recognitions for sustainability, including becoming the first airport in Asia to achieve Level 5 Accreditation under ACI's Carbon Accreditation programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:21 IST
Kempegowda International Airport's Remarkable Turnaround and Eco-leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has marked a historic financial milestone by reporting a record profit for the first time since its opening, BIAL sources reveal. The announcement was made during a board meeting on May 16, led by Chairperson and Chief Secretary to Karnataka's Government, Shalini Rajneesh.

This financial triumph is accompanied by global accolades for its environmental initiatives. BLR Airport became the first airport in Asia to achieve Level 5 Accreditation under ACI's Airport Carbon Accreditation on May 5, 2024. This level of accreditation signifies a 95.6% cut in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, achieving net-zero status significantly ahead of its 2030 target.

The airport also received the Silver Award in the ACI Green Airports Recognition 2025 under the 'Sustainable Energy at Airports' theme. This is the fourth consecutive year the airport has been recognized for its leadership in sustainability, highlighting its commitment to safe and environmentally friendly airport operations globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025