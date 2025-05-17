Intense Technologies Reports Robust Growth and Market Expansion in FY25

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17: Intense Technologies Limited, operating under NSE as INTENTECH and BSE as 532326, has released its audited Q4 FY25 results, underscoring its influential presence in the BFSI, Telecom, and Government sectors. The company has demonstrated significant growth in consolidated revenues and EBITDA.

The financial highlights for FY25 reveal a total income of Rs 15,370.31 Lakhs, representing a year-on-year growth of 31.92%. EBITDA stood at Rs 2,553.38 Lakhs, showcasing a 12.43% surge, with an EBITDA margin of 16.61%. The company posted a PAT of Rs 1,632.31 Lakhs, translating to a 4.39% increase, and a PAT margin of 10.62%.

Expanding its global footprint, Intense Technologies has opened new sales offices in Mumbai and the U.S. This move is part of its strategy to capture high-growth markets, with offerings customized to meet both local and international client needs. The company's renewed focus on AI and Gen AI capabilities is positioning it as a strategic partner for enterprise transformation globally.

