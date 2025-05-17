Left Menu

Intense Technologies Reports Robust Growth and Market Expansion in FY25

Intense Technologies Limited announced its Q4 FY25 results, showing substantial growth in revenues and expansion in key sectors like BFSI and Government. With a focus on AI-driven solutions, the company is boosting global market reach through strategic investments and a reinforced leadership team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:52 IST
Intense Technologies Powers Ahead with 32 Percent Growth in Revenue YoY. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17: Intense Technologies Limited, operating under NSE as INTENTECH and BSE as 532326, has released its audited Q4 FY25 results, underscoring its influential presence in the BFSI, Telecom, and Government sectors. The company has demonstrated significant growth in consolidated revenues and EBITDA.

The financial highlights for FY25 reveal a total income of Rs 15,370.31 Lakhs, representing a year-on-year growth of 31.92%. EBITDA stood at Rs 2,553.38 Lakhs, showcasing a 12.43% surge, with an EBITDA margin of 16.61%. The company posted a PAT of Rs 1,632.31 Lakhs, translating to a 4.39% increase, and a PAT margin of 10.62%.

Expanding its global footprint, Intense Technologies has opened new sales offices in Mumbai and the U.S. This move is part of its strategy to capture high-growth markets, with offerings customized to meet both local and international client needs. The company's renewed focus on AI and Gen AI capabilities is positioning it as a strategic partner for enterprise transformation globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

