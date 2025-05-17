Left Menu

Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri' Restored for Historic Cannes Debut

Culturist and social activist Sundeep Bhutoria attends the Cannes debut of Satyajit Ray's restored film 'Aranyer Din Ratri'. After 55 years, the film's cast reunites for this historic screening, showcasing a meticulous restoration by film archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur to celebrate Ray’s cinematic genius.

Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:21 IST
File Photo - Culturist Sundeep Bhutoria with Late Sunil Ganguly, the author of Aranyer Din Ratri and Sharmila Tagore. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Kolkata-based culturist and social activist Sundeep Bhutoria will be present at the 78th Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of the restored classic 'Aranyer Din Ratri' by Satyajit Ray on May 19, 2025. This will mark the first-ever screening of this 1970 masterpiece at Cannes, enhanced by the reunion of legendary cast members Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal, adding to the moment's historical significance.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Bhutoria shared, "I am deeply honoured to attend the restored premiere at Cannes, especially due to my long-standing association with the original producers, the Dutta family. Unfortunately, Esha Dutta cannot join due to a family emergency." Bhutoria extended his gratitude to filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and the Film Heritage Foundation for their pivotal role in the restoration project that began earnestly in 2014.

The restoration revitalizes Ray's tale, based on Sunil Gangopadhyay's novel that delves into urban escapism and class dynamics. The storyline follows four friends on a journey that challenges their urban pretensions and insecurities. The Cannes screening not only honors this artistic achievement but reaffirms the festival's admiration for Ray's enduring influence on global cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

