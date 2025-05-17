NAVA Limited Soars with Record Financial Results for FY25
NAVA Limited, a diversified Indian multinational conglomerate, has announced its record-breaking financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. With the highest-ever total revenue of INR 4,135.2 crore and a profit after tax of INR 1,434.0 crore, the company buoyed its shareholders with a final dividend, indicating robust growth across its major segments: Metals, Mining, and Energy.
NAVA Limited, the diversified Indian multinational, reported unprecedented financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, marking significant growth across its key sectors.
The company's total consolidated revenue reached an all-time high of INR 4,135.2 crore, demonstrating a year-on-year growth of 4.6%, with a profit after tax climbing to INR 1,434.0 crore, showcasing a notable increase of 14.2% compared to the previous year.
NAVA's major divisions, including Metals, Mining, and Energy, showed impressive performance, with the announcement of final dividends and new ventures in commercial agriculture further solidifying its robust market position.
