Ukraine's Energy Struggle: Import Boost Amidst Wartime Crisis

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for an immediate boost in electricity and power equipment imports to tackle Ukraine's severe wartime energy crisis. With the energy system damaged by continuous Russian strikes, the country is only able to meet 60% of its electricity needs.

Following discussions with government and military officials, the president emphasized that all necessary approvals are in place to expedite these imports, which must proceed without delay. Currently, power cuts are scheduled across most regions, hitting the capital Kyiv particularly hard, where residents endure lengthy blackouts and lack heating as temperatures drop to 16 Celsius (3 Fahrenheit).

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko mentioned ongoing talks with state energy company Naftogaz regarding additional gas imports for the year, yet withheld specific volume details. Last spring, Ukraine began importing gas to counteract the damage inflicted by numerous Russian attacks on its gas production infrastructure, with Naftogaz's facilities hit six times in just the past week.

