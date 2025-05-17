Lakshya Powertech Limited Reports Robust Financial Upsurge in FY25

Ahmedabad-based Lakshya Powertech Limited has announced a commendable financial performance for the fiscal year 2025, marking substantial gains across its business metrics.

According to the recently released figures, the company witnessed an 8.22% increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) and registered a notable 6.24% rise in revenue from operations, reaching Rs160.10 crore. Additionally, Lakshya Powertech's net worth experienced a dramatic 196% surge, climbing to Rs95.31 crore. As of mid-May 2025, their order book reflected a robust Rs55,735 lakhs, with Rs27,610 lakhs worth of pending projects.

Driving this success were strategic expansions in offerings, including renewable energy initiatives and digital transformations. These efforts secured new business verticals and improved efficiencies through modern project management strategies. Enhanced relationships with clients have resulted in repeat business, while effective financial strategies have bolstered operational capacity. The company is poised for further growth by actively bidding on various Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) and Operation & Maintenance (O&M) initiatives globally.

