Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Latur Family

An elderly couple and their son tragically lost their lives in a collision involving a motorcycle and a multi-utility vehicle on the Latur-Zaheerabad highway. The victims, Kashinath Shankar Kamble, his wife Jijabai Kamble, and their son Krantikumar Kamble, were returning to Nilanga from Karnataka when the accident occurred.

An elderly couple and their son were tragically killed when their motorcycle collided with a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) on the Latur-Zaheerabad national highway on Saturday.

The incident happened at 2:45pm near Halgara Pati, according to police. The victims were identified as Kashinath Shankar Kamble, 77, his wife Jijabai Kamble, 67, and their son Krantikumar Kamble, 47, all residents of Shivajinagar in Nilanga.

The family was returning home from Gooti village in Karnataka when their vehicle was struck by a Force MUV with such force that they were thrown several feet away, leading to their instant demise, authorities reported.

