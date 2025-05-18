Families Object to Boeing's Nonprosecution Deal in 737 MAX Tragedy

Families of the victims of the Boeing 737 MAX crashes are preparing to challenge a proposed nonprosecution agreement reached between the aerospace giant and the U.S. Justice Department.

The deal, as introduced to the families, allows Boeing to evade a trial over fraud charges linked to the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which resulted in the deaths of 346 people.

With calls for accountability growing, Boeing had initially agreed to plead guilty to criminal fraud conspiracy. However, the new arrangement leaves families feeling that justice is being compromised, while Boeing remains firm on its stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)