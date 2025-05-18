Left Menu

Families Object to Boeing's Nonprosecution Deal in 737 MAX Tragedy

Families of victims from the Boeing 737 MAX crashes plan to object to a nonprosecution agreement between Boeing and the U.S. Justice Department. They argue the deal fails to hold Boeing accountable for what a judge termed the 'deadliest corporate crime in U.S. history.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 01:27 IST
Families Object to Boeing's Nonprosecution Deal in 737 MAX Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Families of the victims of the Boeing 737 MAX crashes are preparing to challenge a proposed nonprosecution agreement reached between the aerospace giant and the U.S. Justice Department.

The deal, as introduced to the families, allows Boeing to evade a trial over fraud charges linked to the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which resulted in the deaths of 346 people.

With calls for accountability growing, Boeing had initially agreed to plead guilty to criminal fraud conspiracy. However, the new arrangement leaves families feeling that justice is being compromised, while Boeing remains firm on its stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025