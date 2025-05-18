Left Menu

Vedanta's $20 Billion Expansion: Charting a New Course

Vedanta Ltd is embarking on a massive $20-billion expansion plan, restructuring into four key segments: aluminium, oil and gas, power, and iron and steel, with major global consulting firms vying to assist in its implementation. The company aims to solidify its position as industry leaders over the next three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 11:17 IST
Vedanta's $20 Billion Expansion: Charting a New Course
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Several global consulting giants have expressed interest in spearheading Vedanta Ltd's ambitious $20-billion expansion initiative. The metal major is set to finalize its partner for the multi-segment project by this quarter's end, informed a company official.

Vedanta seeks to significantly broaden its operations within the next three years, restructuring into four distinct entities: Vedanta Aluminium, oil and gas, power, and iron and steel. Executive Director Arun Misra revealed that the company had issued a global Expression of Interest (EOI) that attracted the attention of numerous top-tier consulting firms worldwide.

In light of transitioning from asset managers to asset owners, Vedanta intends to complete the demerger by September-end, retaining its base metal undertaking. The metal giant, experiencing a notable surge in profits, is committed to consolidating its asset base to emerge as a leader in each segment, said Chairman Anil Agarwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025