Vedanta's $20 Billion Expansion: Charting a New Course
Vedanta Ltd is embarking on a massive $20-billion expansion plan, restructuring into four key segments: aluminium, oil and gas, power, and iron and steel, with major global consulting firms vying to assist in its implementation. The company aims to solidify its position as industry leaders over the next three years.
- Country:
- India
Several global consulting giants have expressed interest in spearheading Vedanta Ltd's ambitious $20-billion expansion initiative. The metal major is set to finalize its partner for the multi-segment project by this quarter's end, informed a company official.
Vedanta seeks to significantly broaden its operations within the next three years, restructuring into four distinct entities: Vedanta Aluminium, oil and gas, power, and iron and steel. Executive Director Arun Misra revealed that the company had issued a global Expression of Interest (EOI) that attracted the attention of numerous top-tier consulting firms worldwide.
In light of transitioning from asset managers to asset owners, Vedanta intends to complete the demerger by September-end, retaining its base metal undertaking. The metal giant, experiencing a notable surge in profits, is committed to consolidating its asset base to emerge as a leader in each segment, said Chairman Anil Agarwal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
