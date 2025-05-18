Tragic Accident: Rescuers Become Victims in Dungarpur

In a tragic turn of events in Dungarpur district, Rajasthan, four individuals who were assisting victims of a road accident lost their lives while eight others sustained injuries. This unfortunate incident took place under the Sabla police station's jurisdiction on Saturday night around 11:30 PM, according to local authorities.

The initial accident involved a family traveling from a wedding in a jeep, which veered off the road near Pindawal Hilawadi bus stand, causing minor injuries. As locals rushed to aid the injured, a truck traveling at high speed lost control, first hitting an electric pole before crashing into the group of people gathered at the scene.

The impact was devastating, crushing three motorcycles beneath the truck. The injured were immediately transported to a hospital in Sagwara, where four people, identified as Luvji Patidar, Dayalal Patidar, Savita Patidar, and Bhavesh Patidar, were pronounced dead. They had stopped to help the jeep accident victims, underscoring the peril of rescue operations on busy roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)