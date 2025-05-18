India-EU Trade Talks: A New Horizon for Global Economic Ties
India and the EU are working towards a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) in two phases due to global trade uncertainties. Key negotiations focus on market access in goods, services, and investment. Successful completion could benefit sectors like automobiles, garments, and pharmaceuticals.
- Country:
- India
India and the European Union (EU) have wrapped up another round of negotiations on the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), agreeing to a phased conclusion due to the current uncertain global trade climate, primarily influenced by US tariff actions.
These talks, which ended on May 16, focused on crucial areas such as market access offers in goods, services, and investment. The EU seeks notable duty reductions in sectors such as automobiles, medical devices, and desires tax relief on items like wines, spirits, and meats. This FTA aims to significantly boost the competitiveness of Indian exports like garments and pharmaceuticals in the EU market.
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal highlighted the focus on resolving core trade issues first, hinting at potential early successes in select areas. The trade agreement covers 23 policy chapters, including trade in goods, intellectual property rights, and sustainable development, with bilateral trade in goods valued at USD 137.41 billion in 2023-24.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- EU
- trade agreement
- FTA
- market access
- global trade
- negotiations
- tariffs
- exports
- bilateral trade
ALSO READ
OPEC+ Boosts Oil Production Despite Falling Prices and Global Trade Tensions
Diplomacy Delayed: Iran's Nuclear Negotiations Continue Amid Tensions
Gandhi Advocates Strong India-US Trade Negotiations
European Markets in Mild Flux Amid U.S.-China Trade Negotiations and Earnings Season
Brazil and U.S. Engage in Tariff Negotiations for Economic Understanding