Left Menu

India-EU Trade Talks: A New Horizon for Global Economic Ties

India and the EU are working towards a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) in two phases due to global trade uncertainties. Key negotiations focus on market access in goods, services, and investment. Successful completion could benefit sectors like automobiles, garments, and pharmaceuticals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:18 IST
India-EU Trade Talks: A New Horizon for Global Economic Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the European Union (EU) have wrapped up another round of negotiations on the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), agreeing to a phased conclusion due to the current uncertain global trade climate, primarily influenced by US tariff actions.

These talks, which ended on May 16, focused on crucial areas such as market access offers in goods, services, and investment. The EU seeks notable duty reductions in sectors such as automobiles, medical devices, and desires tax relief on items like wines, spirits, and meats. This FTA aims to significantly boost the competitiveness of Indian exports like garments and pharmaceuticals in the EU market.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal highlighted the focus on resolving core trade issues first, hinting at potential early successes in select areas. The trade agreement covers 23 policy chapters, including trade in goods, intellectual property rights, and sustainable development, with bilateral trade in goods valued at USD 137.41 billion in 2023-24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025