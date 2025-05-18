Left Menu

DIAL Sells Stake: A New Chapter for Delhi Airport Operations

DIAL has sold its 50% stake in Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd (DASPL) to Bird Flight Services for Rs 12.79 crore. The deal involves managing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3. Bird Flight Services now holds a majority stake, as DASPL currently has no active business operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:04 IST
DIAL Sells Stake: A New Chapter for Delhi Airport Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi airport operator DIAL has divested its entire 50% stake in the Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd (DASPL) to Bird Flight Services (India) Pvt Ltd. The transaction is valued at approximately Rs 12.79 crore.

DASPL had been granted the concession to oversee operations of critical infrastructure at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. These operations include bridge-mounted equipment such as ground power units, pre-conditioned air units, and the supply of potable water to aircraft.

Bird Flight Services, which already owned a 25% stake in DASPL, now controls a majority shareholding. Regulatory filings reveal that DASPL is not currently engaged in any business operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025