DIAL Sells Stake: A New Chapter for Delhi Airport Operations
DIAL has sold its 50% stake in Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd (DASPL) to Bird Flight Services for Rs 12.79 crore. The deal involves managing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3. Bird Flight Services now holds a majority stake, as DASPL currently has no active business operations.
Delhi airport operator DIAL has divested its entire 50% stake in the Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd (DASPL) to Bird Flight Services (India) Pvt Ltd. The transaction is valued at approximately Rs 12.79 crore.
DASPL had been granted the concession to oversee operations of critical infrastructure at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. These operations include bridge-mounted equipment such as ground power units, pre-conditioned air units, and the supply of potable water to aircraft.
Bird Flight Services, which already owned a 25% stake in DASPL, now controls a majority shareholding. Regulatory filings reveal that DASPL is not currently engaged in any business operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
