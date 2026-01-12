Left Menu

Noida International Airport: Leading the Way in Green Aviation

Jewar's upcoming Noida International Airport, spanning 82.94 acres, emphasizes renewable energy and electric mobility. Developed with Zurich Airport Group, it's India's first IGBC Green Campus-certified airport. Features include solar energy, EV charging, RNG plant, rainwater harvesting, and comprehensive waste management, aligning with sustainable development goals.

The upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar is set to anchor sustainable development in the aviation sector, spread across 82.94 acres with a capacity of generating 51,966 megawatt-hours using solar power. The Uttar Pradesh government announced electric vehicle charging facilities will cover 20 percent of the parking area, reinforcing the airport's green commitment.

Official statements outline the airport's reliance on renewable energy and electric mobility; all airside operational vehicles will be fully electric, backed by multiple charging stations. Collaborating with the Zurich Airport Group, the Jewar airport will feature India's first IGBC Green Campus-certified airport designed to minimize energy, water, and resource consumption.

Incorporating sustainable water sources, the airport will maintain two rainwater harvesting ponds and an RNG plant for vehicles and systems running on green fuel. The development also involves a solid waste management system, air, water, soil, waste, and sewage monitoring, thereby setting new benchmarks in green infrastructure while boosting investment and employment.

