Stocks Waver Amid Economic Challenges But Ports Surge on Tariff Reprieve

China and Hong Kong stocks faced declines due to weak data on industrial and retail sales, highlighting economic challenges. However, a 90-day tariff pause boosted shares of port operators. The market rally appears to be losing momentum, with analysts advising caution and highlighting ongoing economic uncertainties.

China and Hong Kong stocks experienced declines on Monday, as disappointing local data on industrial and retail sales underscored persistent economic challenges. Despite a positive influence from the Sino-U.S. tariff reprieve benefitting port operators, key indices saw a downturn.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.4% by midday, and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Hang Seng index was 0.5% lower. While markets have reclaimed some losses following earlier U.S. tariffs, the recent rally is showing signs of fatigue amid subdued economic data.

Analysts, including Guosheng Securities, cautioned investors to avoid stock chases without tangible signs of economic improvement. Despite general market declines, port operator shares surged as investors speculated on increased shipments during the tariff pause, with several port companies hitting their daily limits.

