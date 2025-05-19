Stocks Waver Amid Economic Challenges But Ports Surge on Tariff Reprieve

China and Hong Kong stocks experienced declines on Monday, as disappointing local data on industrial and retail sales underscored persistent economic challenges. Despite a positive influence from the Sino-U.S. tariff reprieve benefitting port operators, key indices saw a downturn.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.4% by midday, and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Hang Seng index was 0.5% lower. While markets have reclaimed some losses following earlier U.S. tariffs, the recent rally is showing signs of fatigue amid subdued economic data.

Analysts, including Guosheng Securities, cautioned investors to avoid stock chases without tangible signs of economic improvement. Despite general market declines, port operator shares surged as investors speculated on increased shipments during the tariff pause, with several port companies hitting their daily limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)