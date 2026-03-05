Left Menu

BEL, Bellatrix Aerospace sign MoU to develop technologies for VLEO

This collaboration brings together complementary capabilities to accelerate the development of satellites designed specifically for sustained operations in VLEO. The orbit has come under the spotlight in recent years, as the satellites have increasingly been launched into Low Earth Orbit LEO -- normally at an altitude of less than 1000 kilometres -- making it rather crowded.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 23:18 IST
India's state-owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bengaluru-based small satellite manufacturer Bellatrix Aerospace signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to collaborate on the design, development and manufacturing of satellite systems and payloads. Under the MoU, the two entities will work towards advancing India's capabilities in satellite platforms designed for Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) operations. VLEO is situated at an altitude between 100 and 450 kilometres, where satellites can provide higher-resolution images, faster communications and better atmospheric science. In a statement, Rohan M Ganapathy, CEO and CTO of Bellatrix Aerospace, said, ''Very Low Earth Orbit opens up a new frontier for high-performance satellite missions, but it demands technologies purpose-built for that environment. This collaboration brings together complementary capabilities to accelerate the development of satellites designed specifically for sustained operations in VLEO.'' The orbit has come under the spotlight in recent years, as the satellites have increasingly been launched into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) -- normally at an altitude of less than 1000 kilometres -- making it rather crowded. To tackle the situation, space agencies and companies are developing satellites to put in VLEO. An official said, ''The partnership between BEL and Bellatrix Aerospace is expected to be transformational in accelerating innovation and strengthening India's capabilities in building next-generation satellite systems for VLEO.'' Founded in 2015, Bellatrix Aerospace specialises in satellite propulsion technologies and satellite subsystems, and has collaborated with several other space companies.

