Uber Integrates Metro Ticketing on App via ONDC

Uber has integrated metro ticketing on its app, powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), starting with Delhi Metro. This development is aligned with Uber's vision of enhanced urban mobility, featuring seamless connectivity and sustainable solutions. The integration signifies Uber's commitment to advancing India's digital infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uber has announced the launch of metro ticketing on its app, marking its first collaboration with India's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Delhi Metro is the initial beneficiary of this integration, which aims to create a more connected public transport system.

In related news, Uber plans to expand to three additional cities by 2025 and will introduce a B2B logistics solution via the ONDC network. This will allow businesses to utilize Uber's delivery infrastructure without needing their own logistics fleet, enhancing operational efficiency.

This initiative follows an MoU signed in 2024 during Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's visit to India, where the company pledged support for India's digital public goods. Uber users in Delhi can now purchase metro tickets and access transit information directly through the Uber app, reflecting Uber's mission to streamline urban mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

