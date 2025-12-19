Putin Promises Review of Jailed French Researcher's Case

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday his intention to examine the case of Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher currently imprisoned under Russia's 'foreign agent' legislation.

Vinatier, who received a three-year sentence in 2024, was found guilty of not adhering to laws that mandate individuals classified as 'foreign agents' to register and fulfill various legal requirements.

The sentencing has sparked international attention, placing a spotlight on Russia's controversial foreign agent laws and their impact on foreign researchers and professionals operating within the country.

