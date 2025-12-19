Bombay High Court Suspends Ex-Minister's Jail Term, Upholds Conviction

The Bombay High Court has provided partial relief to former Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate by suspending his two-year jail sentence in a cheating and forgery case. The court, however, upheld his conviction, citing prima facie evidence of his involvement in illegally obtaining a government-allotted flat meant for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) through false affidavits.

Despite the suspension of his sentence, the court refused to halt Kokate's conviction, asserting that allowing a convicted individual to hold a cabinet position would undermine public confidence and erode trust in democratic institutions. As a result, Kokate resigned from his ministerial role amid opposition pressure, although his legal challenge against the conviction remains ongoing.

Kokate's legal predicament underscores the judicial system's responsibility to balance democratic representation with legal accountability. While his health issues have been raised in court, the opposition continues to call for stringent accountability from public officeholders, stressing the importance of ethical governance.