Left Menu

Prof. Upasana Mahanta: Trailblazing Indian Voice on Global Education Stage

Prof. Upasana Mahanta of O.P. Jindal Global University becomes the first Indian appointed to Cambridge International's Strategic Higher Education Advisory Council. This landmark recognition underscores India's growing influence in global academic forums, as Mahanta's role is set to bring crucial perspectives from the Global South to international educational policymaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat (Haryana) | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:17 IST
Prof. Upasana Mahanta: Trailblazing Indian Voice on Global Education Stage
JGU Dean is First Indian Academic Appointed to Cambridge International's Strategic Higher Education Advisory Council. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic first for Indian academia, Prof. Upasana Mahanta, the Dean of Admissions and Outreach at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), has been appointed to Cambridge International's Strategic Higher Education Advisory Council (SHEAC). This appointment marks India's debut representation on this prestigious global education platform.

SHEAC includes senior leaders from renowned academic institutions like Oxford, MIT, Cambridge, Toronto, and Monash. The council plays a crucial role in maintaining the global relevance of Cambridge qualifications, adapting to the evolving demands of higher education worldwide. Prof. Mahanta's selection is a testament to India's increasing academic leadership on the world stage, bringing essential perspectives from the Global South.

Prof. Mahanta expressed her honor and responsibility at joining SHEAC, seeing it as a chance to represent JGU and the broader aspirations of Indian educators. JGU's founding Vice Chancellor, Prof. C. Raj Kumar, hailed this as a proud moment, highlighting the university's commitment to inclusive education and global cooperation. JGU is recognized for its accessible admissions and has rapidly grown as a distinguished private university in India with global partnerships and a focus on law, liberal arts, and social sciences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025