Prof. Upasana Mahanta: Trailblazing Indian Voice on Global Education Stage

In a historic first for Indian academia, Prof. Upasana Mahanta, the Dean of Admissions and Outreach at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), has been appointed to Cambridge International's Strategic Higher Education Advisory Council (SHEAC). This appointment marks India's debut representation on this prestigious global education platform.

SHEAC includes senior leaders from renowned academic institutions like Oxford, MIT, Cambridge, Toronto, and Monash. The council plays a crucial role in maintaining the global relevance of Cambridge qualifications, adapting to the evolving demands of higher education worldwide. Prof. Mahanta's selection is a testament to India's increasing academic leadership on the world stage, bringing essential perspectives from the Global South.

Prof. Mahanta expressed her honor and responsibility at joining SHEAC, seeing it as a chance to represent JGU and the broader aspirations of Indian educators. JGU's founding Vice Chancellor, Prof. C. Raj Kumar, hailed this as a proud moment, highlighting the university's commitment to inclusive education and global cooperation. JGU is recognized for its accessible admissions and has rapidly grown as a distinguished private university in India with global partnerships and a focus on law, liberal arts, and social sciences.

(With inputs from agencies.)