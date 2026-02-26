New Education Policy Blueprint Unveiled in Telangana

The Telangana Education Commission took a pivotal step towards revamping its education system as Chairman Akunuri Murali submitted a comprehensive report to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday.

Murali, a retired bureaucrat, delivered the proposed education policy plan, developed in alignment with the National Education Policy, to the chief minister in a formal meeting attended by government advisors K Keshav Rao and Vem Narender Reddy.

Chief Minister Reddy had previously indicated the formation of a committee of experts to craft a policy that would elevate the state's educational standards to match national guidelines.