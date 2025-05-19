Paris-Orly Airport Glitch: Flights Resume Post-Disruption
Following a disruption due to an air traffic control system breakdown, Paris-Orly airport is gradually resuming normal operations. The DGAC requested a 15% reduction in flights on Monday as conditions improved from Sunday, when a 40% reduction was necessary. Delays are still expected.
Flights faced major disruptions at Paris-Orly airport on Monday, yet the situation began to stabilize just a day after an air traffic control system failure forced numerous cancellations and delays.
The DGAC had previously asked airlines to cut Monday flights by 15%, down from a 40% reduction mandated for Sunday.
Officials have noted improvements but warn that delays may persist as operations normalize.
