Paris-Orly Airport Glitch: Flights Resume Post-Disruption

Following a disruption due to an air traffic control system breakdown, Paris-Orly airport is gradually resuming normal operations. The DGAC requested a 15% reduction in flights on Monday as conditions improved from Sunday, when a 40% reduction was necessary. Delays are still expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Flights faced major disruptions at Paris-Orly airport on Monday, yet the situation began to stabilize just a day after an air traffic control system failure forced numerous cancellations and delays.

The DGAC had previously asked airlines to cut Monday flights by 15%, down from a 40% reduction mandated for Sunday.

Officials have noted improvements but warn that delays may persist as operations normalize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

