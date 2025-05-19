Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Seeks Ban on Turkish Apple Imports

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu plans to address the Union government to ban apple imports from Turkey, aiming to protect local growers' interests. The move seeks to ensure better prices for local produce. Office relocations and tourism promotion were also discussed during his press briefing.

In a move to protect local apple growers, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced his intention to urge the Union Government and Prime Minister to ban apple imports from Turkey. Sukhu expressed concern over the impact of foreign imports on local apple prices.

At a recent press briefing, the Chief Minister highlighted the significant contribution of horticulturists to making Himachal Pradesh a renowned apple-growing state. The apple industry in the region is valued at approximately Rs 4,500 crore, making it a vital economic sector.

Additionally, Sukhu revealed plans to relocate offices of regulatory authorities from Shimla to reduce congestion, while affirming the state's commitment to being a peaceful and welcoming destination for tourists.

