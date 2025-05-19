Left Menu

Qatar Airways Soars to Record Profits on Passenger Boom

Qatar Airways reported a record profit of USD 2.15 billion in the past fiscal year, driven by a surge in passenger numbers as the aviation industry recovers from the pandemic. The airline carried 43.1 million passengers and generated revenues of USD 23.4 billion, boosting its global presence.

Qatar Airways Soars to Record Profits on Passenger Boom
Qatar Airways has recorded a milestone in its financial performance, announcing a profit of USD 2.15 billion for the recent fiscal year, marking its highest to date. The increase stems from a post-pandemic surge in global air travel, boosting passenger numbers to unprecedented levels.

The Doha-based airline reported a revenue rise to USD 23.4 billion, up from USD 22.1 billion previously. Group CEO Badr Mohammed al-Meer credited the record-breaking success to the dedication and skills of the Qatar Airways teams worldwide.

Strategically positioned in the Arabian Peninsula, the airline serves as a vital link for East-West travel. The successful hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup further augmented Qatar Airways' growth, highlighted by its extensive fleet of over 230 aircraft.

