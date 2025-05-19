Qatar Airways Soars to Record Profits on Passenger Boom

Qatar Airways has recorded a milestone in its financial performance, announcing a profit of USD 2.15 billion for the recent fiscal year, marking its highest to date. The increase stems from a post-pandemic surge in global air travel, boosting passenger numbers to unprecedented levels.

The Doha-based airline reported a revenue rise to USD 23.4 billion, up from USD 22.1 billion previously. Group CEO Badr Mohammed al-Meer credited the record-breaking success to the dedication and skills of the Qatar Airways teams worldwide.

Strategically positioned in the Arabian Peninsula, the airline serves as a vital link for East-West travel. The successful hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup further augmented Qatar Airways' growth, highlighted by its extensive fleet of over 230 aircraft.

