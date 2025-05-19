JPMorgan's Investor Day: Navigating Tariffs and CEO Succession

On Monday, all eyes will be on JPMorgan Chase as it navigates the complexities of U.S. tariffs and economic challenges during its annual investor day. As the leading U.S. lender, JPMorgan faces scrutiny amid ongoing financial market volatility influenced by the Trump administration's tariff policies.

CEO Jamie Dimon, who has helmed JPMorgan for over 19 years, will present the bank's strategic roadmap and consumer sentiment insights. Although succession discussions loom, there are no anticipated announcements. Candidates for Dimon's position include Troy Rohrbaugh and Doug Petno, co-CEOs of the commercial and investment bank.

Although the bank revised its net interest income outlook recently, analysts do not foresee drastic changes in earnings. Market attention will also fall on JPMorgan's AI advancements, supported by an $18 billion tech budget, and how it allocates excess capital through stock buybacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)