Left Menu

Global Markets Face Downturn Amid Moody's US Downgrade

Global shares and US futures declined following Moody's downgrade of the US credit rating due to escalating debt issues. European and Asian markets witnessed mixed reactions as China reported slower economic growth. The oil market also faced declines, while Wall Street remained optimistic amidst improving trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:02 IST
Global Markets Face Downturn Amid Moody's US Downgrade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets suffered a setback as Moody's downgrading of the United States sovereign credit rating led to declines in shares and US futures. This downgrade comes amid growing concerns over the country's inability to manage its rising debt.

The US dollar weakened, impacting the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones, with the latter two showing marginal gains last week due to anticipated trade negotiations. European indices mirrored this trend, while Asian markets showed mixed results, with Chinese growth figures falling short of expectations.

With oil prices dipping slightly, economic recovery signs offer some relief as better-than-expected inflation data could prompt the Federal Reserve to consider interest rate cuts later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025