Asian Markets Rally Amid Tech Gains and Geopolitical Tensions

Asian stocks rose as technology gains in Wall Street fueled optimism, despite ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions impacting oil and gold prices. Nvidia's deal boosted tech shares, while Fed's minutes held interest rates steady. Geopolitical maneuvers and currency fluctuations continued to shape market moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 07:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 07:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stocks saw a rise on Thursday led by technology gains as Wall Street celebrated news from Nvidia's latest multiyear deal with Meta Platforms. The new agreement has injected renewed optimism into the tech sector, overcoming recent selloff blues. South Korea's Kospi jumped 3% to a record high, as Japan's Nikkei gained 0.85%.

Meanwhile, oil prices maintained their upward trajectory, reflecting concerns over U.S.-Iran tensions. Brent crude futures slightly dipped to $70.31 a barrel, holding a significant gain from the prior session. However, the military buildup is perceived more as a diplomatic strategy than an imminent threat, keeping geopolitical uncertainties at the forefront.

In currencies, the dollar found strength supported by U.S. economic data and Federal Reserve's unwillingness to cut rates. Market responses varied as Euro fell below $1.18 amid European Central Bank's changes, while sterling and yen saw noticeable dips. Investors are advised to stay vigilant over Fed's forthcoming rate stance.

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

