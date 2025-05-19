Left Menu

Unveiling India's Economic Future: ICRA's GDP Growth Projections

ICRA projected India's GDP growth at 6.9% for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, and 6.3% for the full 2024-25 fiscal, falling short of NSO forecasts. Economic fluctuations were cited, with notable growth in services sector exports and an uneven investment climate affecting projections.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, ICRA released projections indicating that India's GDP growth is expected to reach 6.9% in the quarter concluding on March 31, 2025, and 6.3% for the fiscal year 2024-25. These projections are below the National Statistics Office (NSO) estimates revealed earlier in February.

The NSO had initially forecasted GDP growth of 6.5% for 2024-25. For the preceding quarters in June, September, and December, growth was recorded at 6.5%, 5.6%, and 6.2% respectively, underscoring the economy's mixed performance.

The release of the NSO's detailed provisional estimates for FY2025 GDP is anticipated on May 30. ICRA forecasts a year-on-year GDP increase to 6.9% in Q4 FY 2025 but notes a decline in overall annual growth compared to FY 2023-24, largely due to private consumption and uneven investment activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

