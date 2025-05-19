India's Traffic Fines Surpass GDPs: A Call for Stricter Enforcement

A recent survey conducted by CARS24 has disclosed a staggering statistic: traffic violation fines in India have exceeded the GDP of several small nations. In its 2024 report, CARS24 notes that around 8 crore traffic challans were issued, accumulating fines totaling Rs 12,000 crore, but Rs 9,000 crore remains unpaid.

India's population of 140 crore includes 11 crore vehicle owners, highlighting a small group responsible for numerous traffic violations. The survey reveals that traffic discipline often hinges on fear rather than habitual compliance. Notably, 43.9% of respondents follow traffic rules independent of police presence.

Additionally, the study found 51.3% of drivers immediately adjust their speed when spotting a traffic officer. However, the impact of CCTV and speed cameras appears limited, with 47% claiming unchanged behavior. The report urges stricter enforcement and awareness to foster safer driving habits amidst rising road fatalities, reported at 1,68,491 deaths in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)