India's Traffic Fines Surpass GDPs: A Call for Stricter Enforcement

A CARS24 survey reveals India's traffic fines reaching Rs 12,000 crore, surpassing small countries’ GDPs. While 8 crore violators indicate poor discipline, Rs 9,000 crore remains unpaid. The study highlights lax enforcement and the need for stricter traffic law compliance to reduce India's alarming road accident toll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:23 IST
Representative image (Photo source: Cars24). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recent survey conducted by CARS24 has disclosed a staggering statistic: traffic violation fines in India have exceeded the GDP of several small nations. In its 2024 report, CARS24 notes that around 8 crore traffic challans were issued, accumulating fines totaling Rs 12,000 crore, but Rs 9,000 crore remains unpaid.

India's population of 140 crore includes 11 crore vehicle owners, highlighting a small group responsible for numerous traffic violations. The survey reveals that traffic discipline often hinges on fear rather than habitual compliance. Notably, 43.9% of respondents follow traffic rules independent of police presence.

Additionally, the study found 51.3% of drivers immediately adjust their speed when spotting a traffic officer. However, the impact of CCTV and speed cameras appears limited, with 47% claiming unchanged behavior. The report urges stricter enforcement and awareness to foster safer driving habits amidst rising road fatalities, reported at 1,68,491 deaths in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

