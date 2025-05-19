GeM Expands Scope with Global Tendering and Rate Contracts

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is set to introduce global tendering and rate contract features to enhance its public procurement portal's flexibility and competitiveness, according to a senior official on Monday.

These new functionalities will open doors for international suppliers while enabling government buyers to lock in pre-negotiated prices, simplifying procurement processes.

GeM CEO Mihir Kumar announced ongoing efforts to integrate these features and broaden the platform's scope, aiming to cover a wider array of works, thereby facilitating transactions that could reach Rs 7 lakh crore by 2025-26.

