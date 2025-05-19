Left Menu

GeM Expands Scope with Global Tendering and Rate Contracts

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) aims to enhance its procurement portal by incorporating global tendering and rate contract functionalities, increasing competitiveness and flexibility. These additions will allow international participation and pre-negotiated pricing, broadening GeM's reach and its annual procurement, expected to reach Rs 7 lakh crore by 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:50 IST
GeM Expands Scope with Global Tendering and Rate Contracts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is set to introduce global tendering and rate contract features to enhance its public procurement portal's flexibility and competitiveness, according to a senior official on Monday.

These new functionalities will open doors for international suppliers while enabling government buyers to lock in pre-negotiated prices, simplifying procurement processes.

GeM CEO Mihir Kumar announced ongoing efforts to integrate these features and broaden the platform's scope, aiming to cover a wider array of works, thereby facilitating transactions that could reach Rs 7 lakh crore by 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025