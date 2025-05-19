Africa Data Centres Unveils Self-Cooling Rack at CPT1, Cape Town

Africa Data Centres, a leading business under the Cassava Technologies umbrella, has successfully completed the deployment of a cutting-edge self-cooling rack system at its CPT1 facility in Cape Town, South Africa. This milestone, accomplished in partnership with Gold Synergy, marks a significant leap forward in the advancement of sustainable high-density computing across the African continent.

The newly installed self-cooling rack—commissioned in January 2025—is specifically engineered to address the growing demand for high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence workloads, and enterprise-grade data processing, all while reducing energy consumption and carbon footprint. This installation is part of Africa Data Centres’ broader strategy to offer intelligent, scalable infrastructure that supports environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

Meeting Africa’s Emerging Infrastructure Demands

As African markets continue to experience a digital surge, driven by AI, big data, and an accelerated shift to cloud computing, the demand for robust, efficient, and eco-friendly data centre solutions is soaring. Traditional cooling technologies have become increasingly unsustainable, especially in regions where energy supply is a challenge. The new self-cooling rack provides a much-needed alternative that is not only more energy-efficient but also space-conscious and easily deployable within existing infrastructure.

“This deployment is a game-changer for high-density computing environments,” said Fortune Utubor, Executive at Gold Synergy. “It reflects our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of energy efficiency while delivering unmatched performance and operational reliability.”

Transformative Impact at CPT1 Facility

The implementation of this self-contained cooling unit at CPT1 increases the hosting capacity of the facility without necessitating major structural upgrades or extensive retrofitting. This achievement demonstrates the viability of self-cooling technologies in African climates and operational conditions. More importantly, it sets a precedent for the potential rollout of similar systems across the region.

“Our collaboration with Gold Synergy introduces new efficiencies in high-density hosting,” stated Adil El Youssefi, CEO of Africa Data Centres. “By integrating this innovative solution at our Cape Town facility, we are laying the foundation for scalable, intelligent data centre growth in Africa. This not only supports our sustainability goals but also helps us meet the evolving demands of digital enterprises across the continent.”

Catalysing Digital Transformation in South Africa

South Africa continues to serve as a strategic digital gateway for Africa due to its established infrastructure, geographic advantage, and growing technological appetite. The CPT1 data centre, already renowned as one of the continent’s premier carrier-neutral facilities, stands to benefit immensely from the enhanced capabilities brought by the self-cooling rack solution.

As more businesses and governments bring mission-critical workloads closer to home, having infrastructure that is both resilient and environmentally conscious becomes imperative. This deployment aligns with national and continental efforts to build a green digital economy, reducing dependency on traditional energy-intensive systems and increasing operational efficiencies.

Path Forward for Sustainable Infrastructure

The success of the self-cooling rack at CPT1 is expected to catalyse the broader adoption of CDU-based (Coolant Distribution Unit) cooling technologies across Africa. Both Africa Data Centres and Gold Synergy are eyeing further collaboration opportunities to replicate this success in other facilities, driving long-term benefits for the entire data ecosystem in Africa.

By reinforcing their commitment to ESG objectives and sustainable innovation, the two companies are reshaping the future of digital infrastructure in Africa. The initiative not only strengthens Africa Data Centres’ leadership in the regional market but also exemplifies how strategic partnerships and advanced technologies can power the continent’s digital future in an environmentally responsible way.