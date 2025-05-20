Runway Near Miss at LaGuardia Raises Safety Concerns

Federal authorities are probing an alarming incident at New York's LaGuardia Airport, where two aircraft narrowly avoided a collision earlier this month. This close call has raised significant safety concerns, given the airport's state-of-the-art radar system designed to prevent such scenarios.

On May 6, a Republic Airways jet was forced to abort its takeoff and halt abruptly as a United Airlines plane taxied across its path. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched investigations into the sequence of events that led to this potentially catastrophic situation.

This incident is part of a worrying trend of near-misses at airports using advanced technology meant to prevent such dangers. The FAA is keen to introduce additional safety measures and expand these systems to more facilities nationwide, amidst calls from experts for greater technological integration to avert future occurrences.

