Runway Near Miss at LaGuardia Raises Safety Concerns

Federal authorities are investigating a near-miss incident at LaGuardia Airport where two planes came dangerously close. Despite advanced radar technology, a Republic Airways jet had to abort takeoff due to a United Airlines plane on the runway. The incident highlights ongoing safety concerns at airports nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-05-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 08:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Federal authorities are probing an alarming incident at New York's LaGuardia Airport, where two aircraft narrowly avoided a collision earlier this month. This close call has raised significant safety concerns, given the airport's state-of-the-art radar system designed to prevent such scenarios.

On May 6, a Republic Airways jet was forced to abort its takeoff and halt abruptly as a United Airlines plane taxied across its path. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched investigations into the sequence of events that led to this potentially catastrophic situation.

This incident is part of a worrying trend of near-misses at airports using advanced technology meant to prevent such dangers. The FAA is keen to introduce additional safety measures and expand these systems to more facilities nationwide, amidst calls from experts for greater technological integration to avert future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

