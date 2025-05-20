Left Menu

Balancing Growth and Vigilance: The CCI's Role in India's Economic Future

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the vital role of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in maintaining a balance between regulatory vigilance and a pro-growth approach to foster an equitable and innovative economic framework, especially amid emerging digital challenges and technologies, at the CCI's Annual Day function.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, speaking at the 16th Annual Day function of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), stressed the need for a balance between regulatory vigilance and a pro-growth mindset to establish a resilient and innovative economic framework.

The CCI, integral to promoting fair competition in the marketplace, also oversees mergers and acquisitions surpassing certain thresholds. Sitharaman pointed out the challenges posed by new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, on market power and transparency.

She highlighted issues like digital monopolies and the necessity for global cooperation on regulation, urging the regulatory framework to ensure swift approvals for competitive mergers. The event also saw the release of tools to assist public procurement officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

