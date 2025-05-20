Left Menu

Enhanced Oversight on National Highway Projects: A New Era of Accountability

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued guidelines to increase the role of regional officers in overseeing National Highway projects implemented by state departments. This action addresses critical lapses and aims for thorough vetting of bid documents, ensuring alignment with ministry policies and legal processes.

Updated: 20-05-2025 15:50 IST
  • India

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has mandated increased oversight by regional officers over National Highway projects executed by state public works departments. This decision comes after the identification of critical oversights in past projects, requiring stringent examination of bid documents by regional officers before bids are invited.

A ministry circular revealed that regional officers were often left out of the bidding and contractual dispute processes, leading to mechanical handling of disputes without properly defending the interests of the Central government. To address this, the circular calls for the active involvement of regional officers in scrutinizing all bid documents, emphasizing the importance of aligning these with ministry policies.

Furthermore, the ministry has instructed that regional officers should be consulted on legal and arbitration matters related to National Highway works. This initiative is designed to prevent state departments from pursuing these matters independently, ensuring that all legal submissions are vetted and accurately reflect the ministry's stance. In cases requiring additional expertise, regional officers are permitted to seek advice from empanelled legal experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

