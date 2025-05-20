Left Menu

Government Set to Amend Insolvency Code in Monsoon Session

The central government plans to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to alleviate the burden on the Competition Commission of India (CCI). This change follows a Supreme Court ruling that highlighted the necessity for CCI approval in resolution plans, as seen in the AGI Greenpac case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:09 IST
Government Set to Amend Insolvency Code in Monsoon Session
Parliament of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The central government is poised to introduce significant amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) during the approaching monsoon session of Parliament, sources have confirmed to ANI. A key focus will be on Section 31(4) of the IBC, which currently mandates that any resolution plan requires prior approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

According to insiders, this amendment is expected to ease the workload of the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The new provision aims to eliminate the necessity for CCI approval for companies pursuing resolutions via the IBC, thereby streamlining the process.

This initiative comes in response to a Supreme Court observation during the resolution plan hearings for AGI Greenpac. The court emphasized that the resolution was unsustainable without CCI's endorsement, underscoring the need for legislative action.

In January 2025, the Supreme Court expressly stated that AGI Greenpac Ltd's proposed acquisition of the insolvent Hindustan National Glass (HNG) Ltd was untenable without CCI's consent. The court invalidated the plan, as it contravened Section 31(4) of the IBC, which mandates such approvals. The approval by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) for the plan dated October 28, 2022, was subsequently nullified due to the absence of CCI clearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025