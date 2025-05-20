Centrist Victory Stabilizes Emerging Markets Amid Fiscal Challenges

On Tuesday, emerging market stocks steadied after three consecutive sessions of declines. Romania's currency, the leu, lost most of its previous gains post-election of centrist Nicusor Dan over a far-right rival.

Despite these political changes, Romania's fiscal challenges loom large, with the country's central bank predicting potential rate cuts by 2025 if the economic climate improves. Meanwhile, emerging market assets overall are drawing attention amid concerns over a U.S. economic slowdown and rising tariffs.

China's central bank lowered lending rates to mitigate the trade war effects, boosting its stock indexes. Additionally, uncertainty surrounding the Ukraine-Russia conflict continues to weigh heavily on international bonds, while global markets adjust to a recent U.S. credit rating downgrade by Moody's.

