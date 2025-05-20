Catherine Savage Joins Kiwi Group Capital as Director with Financial Governance Expertise

In a strategic move set to enhance the leadership of New Zealand’s state-owned financial sector, Finance Minister Nicola Willis and State Owned Enterprises Minister Simeon Brown jointly announced the appointment of Catherine Savage as a Director of Kiwi Group Capital Ltd (KGC), effective from 20 May 2025.

A Proven Leader Across the Asia-Pacific Financial Landscape

Catherine Savage is widely regarded as one of New Zealand’s most accomplished financial leaders. With more than three decades of professional experience, her leadership has spanned both public and private sectors throughout the Asia-Pacific region. This depth of expertise is expected to greatly benefit Kiwi Group Capital, particularly as it continues to navigate a dynamic financial services environment.

“Catherine Savage is a distinguished business leader with over 30 years’ experience spanning public and private sectors across Asia Pacific. Kiwi Group Capital Ltd will benefit from the wealth of experience she is able to bring to the role,” said Finance Minister Nicola Willis.

Expanding the Influence of Kiwi Group Capital

Kiwi Group Capital Ltd plays a central role in managing New Zealand’s public investment in banking and financial services. It holds and oversees the government’s investments in subsidiaries such as Kiwibank and New Zealand Home Loans. By appointing Ms Savage, the Government aims to strengthen the strategic oversight and long-term growth trajectory of these essential institutions.

The appointment comes at a crucial time as KGC seeks to further enhance its governance and policy frameworks to support innovation, inclusivity, and resilience in New Zealand’s financial landscape.

Governance Excellence and Industry Recognition

State Owned Enterprises Minister Simeon Brown highlighted Ms Savage’s extensive governance credentials and the value she brings to the table.

“She has sound strategic leadership, financial management, and responsible investment across multiple sectors supported by formal qualifications as a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia & New Zealand, the Institute of Directors, and the Institute of Financial Professionals New Zealand,” he said.

This diverse expertise will be invaluable as KGC continues to refine its operational and strategic directions, particularly in fostering financial sustainability and public accountability.

Track Record of High-Level Appointments and Public Impact

Catherine Savage is a former Managing Director of AMP Capital, one of New Zealand’s leading investment management firms. She is also a long-serving former Chair of the NZ Superannuation Fund (NZ Super Fund), where she played a pivotal role in guiding its investments and boosting its global standing.

Her portfolio of current directorships is impressive. She serves on the boards of New Zealand Rugby, engineering and consulting firm Beca, and the international Pacific Pension Institute, which facilitates collaboration among major pension investors across the Pacific Rim. She has previously served on the boards of both Kiwibank and infrastructure investment firm Infratil, lending her a comprehensive view of New Zealand’s economic and financial ecosystem.

Forward Momentum for Public Sector Investment

With her appointment to the KGC board, Savage’s presence is expected to bolster the strategic, ethical, and financial governance of New Zealand’s core financial institutions. Her blend of corporate experience and commitment to public service makes her uniquely positioned to contribute to the stewardship of public funds and services.

As Kiwi Group Capital Ltd looks to future growth, innovation, and resilience, Catherine Savage’s insights and leadership are likely to play a crucial role in shaping its journey. Her appointment is a significant endorsement of the importance of experienced, accountable, and visionary governance in New Zealand’s state-owned enterprises.