Namo Bharat Corridor: A Leap Forward in Regional Connectivity

The Namo Bharat corridor, India's pioneering Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), is poised for a significant milestone. By June's end, travelers will reach Modipuram in Meerut from Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan in merely 45 minutes, courtesy of this expansive infrastructure project.

Spearheaded by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the 82-kilometer corridor marks a groundbreaking venture into high-speed regional connectivity. With 55 kilometers already operational across 11 stations, construction progresses swiftly on the remaining sections, including a prioritized segment between Sarai Kale Khan and Jangpura.

Test runs are currently active on key sections, reinforcing the corridor's robust operational framework. In collaboration with Delhi Transport Corporation and other providers, the NCRTC ensures seamless last-mile connectivity. This initiative not only aims to redefine regional transit but also sets a precedent for integrated urban transportation solutions in India.

