EaseMyTrip Founder Denies Allegations in Mahadev App Probe

EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti has firmly denied allegations of involvement in illicit activities related to the Mahadev app and Sky Exchange. The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) recently searched Pitti's premises under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the Mahadev Online Book Betting APP case.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Pitti labeled the accusations as baseless, emphasizing they are speculative and crafted with the intent to damage his reputation. He accused unnamed parties of creating false narratives to tarnish his image.

Regarding the Rs 7 lakh recovered from his home, Pitti clarified that the cash was a legitimate withdrawal meant for household needs, duly accounted for in financial records. He asserted his cooperation with the authorities and readiness to provide necessary clarifications.

Meanwhile, the ED's investigation into the Mahadev app case has led to extensive searches across over 170 locations, with assets worth Rs 3,002.47 crore seized or attached. To date, 13 arrests have been made, and 74 entities charged, according to an ED press release.

(With inputs from agencies.)