Technical Glitch Causes Delays on Delhi Metro's Blue Line

A technical snag caused delays on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro between Dwarka and Janakpuri West on Wednesday morning, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced.

A spokesperson reported that the disruption stemmed from a technical glitch, prompting the dispatch of maintenance teams to resolve the problem swiftly.

Efforts are ongoing to identify and fix the fault to resume regular service. Passengers are being continuously updated. Meanwhile, all other metro lines are operating on schedule, according to DMRC.

(With inputs from agencies.)