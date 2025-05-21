Left Menu

Technical Glitch Causes Delays on Delhi Metro's Blue Line

Delhi Metro's Blue Line services between Dwarka and Janakpuri West faced delays due to a technical snag. Maintenance teams were deployed to resolve the issue promptly. While restoration efforts are in progress, updates are being provided to passengers. Other lines remain operational without disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 10:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A technical snag caused delays on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro between Dwarka and Janakpuri West on Wednesday morning, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced.

A spokesperson reported that the disruption stemmed from a technical glitch, prompting the dispatch of maintenance teams to resolve the problem swiftly.

Efforts are ongoing to identify and fix the fault to resume regular service. Passengers are being continuously updated. Meanwhile, all other metro lines are operating on schedule, according to DMRC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

