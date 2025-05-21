Left Menu

BBVA's Bold Bid: Navigating Political Hurdles for Sabadell Merger

Spanish bank BBVA's acquisition of Sabadell faces political resistance despite approval from the competition watchdog. BBVA's chairman, Carlos Torres, asserts that the merger benefits shareholders, clients, and businesses. The Economy Minister must decide whether to further review the deal, which values Sabadell at approximately 15 billion euros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 21-05-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 12:10 IST
BBVA's Bold Bid: Navigating Political Hurdles for Sabadell Merger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

BBVA, the Spanish banking giant, is pushing forward with its ambitious acquisition of smaller rival Sabadell, despite encountering political resistance. BBVA's chairman, Carlos Torres, emphasized the benefits of the move for shareholders, clients, and businesses, stating that further government scrutiny is unnecessary.

The government recently launched a non-binding public consultation following the competition watchdog's approval of the deal, subject to several conditions. The acquisition, valuing Sabadell at around 15 billion euros, awaits potential cabinet review by Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo, who has until May 27 to decide.

Should the minister opt against cabinet referral, the merger could proceed swiftly, pending authorization from the markets supervisor. Under Spanish law, final approval rests with the government, although it cannot stop the initial bidding process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025