Marks & Spencer's Digital Comeback

Marks & Spencer is set to resume its online operations in the coming weeks after a cyber attack disrupted their services. Chief Executive Stuart Machin stated that due to the complexity of their system, a full recovery will take time. The retailer is working diligently to restore services.

Updated: 21-05-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 12:39 IST
In the aftermath of a disruptive cyber attack, Marks & Spencer is preparing to relaunch its online operations. The British retailer, known for its quality products, fell victim to the attack last month, causing significant interruptions.

Chief Executive Stuart Machin emphasized in an online presentation that while they plan to reopen digital services soon, the restoration of their comprehensive online system is a complex endeavor that will not be immediate.

The extended timeline reflects the intricate nature of the recovery process, although the company remains committed to resuming its digital services with a focus on security and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

