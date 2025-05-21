Left Menu

Cleartrip Appoints New CTO to Spearhead Tech Transformation

Cleartrip has appointed Manoj Awasthi as Chief Technology Officer to strengthen its leadership. With extensive experience, Awasthi aims to enhance Cleartrip's tech capabilities, focusing on scalability and user experience. His appointment aligns with Flipkart's vision to drive growth and innovation on the travel platform.

Cleartrip, the online travel platform owned by Flipkart, has announced the appointment of Manoj Awasthi as its Chief Technology Officer. This move is seen as strategic in reinforcing the company's leadership strength.

Manoj Awasthi will be at the helm of Cleartrip's technology initiatives, managing engineering, data, and infrastructure to develop a more scalable and user-friendly platform. Previously, Awasthi held the role of Chief Technology & Product Officer at Julo.

Ramesh Gururaja, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products & Growth at Flipkart, noted that Awasthi’s expertise is pivotal to Cleartrip's vision of building a robust tech-led platform for sustained growth and innovation. Flipkart acquired a majority stake in Cleartrip in April 2021.

