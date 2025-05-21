Aegis Vopak Terminals Sets IPO Price Band, Eyes Rs 2,800 Crore Funding

Aegis Vopak Terminals, a subsidiary of Aegis Logistics Ltd, has announced the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) to be between Rs 223 and Rs 235 per share. The IPO, aimed at raising Rs 2,800 crore, will open for public subscription from May 26 to May 28.

The company is valued at approximately Rs 26,000 crore at the upper-end of the price band, according to industry analysts. The issuance includes no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, focusing instead on a complete fresh issue of equity shares.

The proceeds are planned for various uses, including Rs 2,016 crore for debt repayment, Rs 671.30 crore to fund capital expenditure for acquiring a cryogenic LPG terminal at Mangalore, and the remainder for general corporate purposes. Listing is expected by June 2.

