Vice President Radhakrishnan Makes Landmark Visit for Kashmir University's 21st Convocation

On Wednesday evening, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan touched down in Kashmir for his inaugural visit to the region, with plans to attend the 21st convocation at Kashmir University. He was greeted by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah among other top officials upon arrival at the technical airport.

A comprehensive security grid encompasses the city for his visit, with forces deployed across sensitive areas and increased vigilance to safeguard against potential threats. The security measures include checkpoints at key entry and exit points, emphasized patrolling, and unexpected inspections along crucial routes to ensure the Vice President's safety.

Chief Minister Abdullah remarked on the anticipation surrounding the visit, noting the enthusiasm of students eager to receive their degrees. The convocation, led by LG Sinha in his capacity as Chancellor of the University, will confer an impressive total of 59,558 degrees to graduates at various levels of education.