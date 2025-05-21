Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision Claims Six Lives in Vijaypura

A fatal accident on a national highway in Vijaypura district led to the death of six individuals. The incident involved a Mahindra SUV 300 jumping the median and hitting a bus. A Bolero SUV was also part of the crash, as police continue to investigate its involvement.

Tragic Highway Collision Claims Six Lives in Vijaypura
In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, a road accident claimed six lives in Vijaypura district. The crash involved two SUVs and a private bus, according to police reports.

Laxman Nimbargi, the Superintendent of Police for Vijaypura, stated that a Mahindra SUV 300 traveling towards Solapur lost control, jumped the median, and collided with a bus heading from Mumbai to Ballari.

Additionally, a Bolero SUV was implicated in the accident. As a result, five passengers in the Bolero and the bus driver tragically succumbed to their injuries. Investigations are underway to ascertain the exact involvement of the Bolero SUV.

