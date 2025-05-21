Tragic Highway Collision Claims Six Lives in Vijaypura
A fatal accident on a national highway in Vijaypura district led to the death of six individuals. The incident involved a Mahindra SUV 300 jumping the median and hitting a bus. A Bolero SUV was also part of the crash, as police continue to investigate its involvement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayapura | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:15 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, a road accident claimed six lives in Vijaypura district. The crash involved two SUVs and a private bus, according to police reports.
Laxman Nimbargi, the Superintendent of Police for Vijaypura, stated that a Mahindra SUV 300 traveling towards Solapur lost control, jumped the median, and collided with a bus heading from Mumbai to Ballari.
Additionally, a Bolero SUV was implicated in the accident. As a result, five passengers in the Bolero and the bus driver tragically succumbed to their injuries. Investigations are underway to ascertain the exact involvement of the Bolero SUV.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement